Skip to Content
AP - Oregon-Northwest
By
Published 12:59 PM

Police: Safeway employee confronted gunman in Oregon store, likely prevented more deaths. Employee 1 of 2 victims.

KTVZ

BEND, Ore. (AP) — Police: Safeway employee confronted gunman in Oregon store, likely prevented more deaths. Employee 1 of 2 victims.

Article Topic Follows: AP - Oregon-Northwest

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content