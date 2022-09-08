Skip to Content
School canceled for 3rd day as Seattle teachers strike

SEATTLE (AP) — School is canceled for a third day in Seattle on Friday as teachers continue striking over issues that include pay as well as support for multilingual and special education students.

Classes were due to begin on Wednesday, but thousands of teachers and staff in red Seattle Education Association Shirts have been picketing outside the city’s public schools.

The district said Thursday the sides are bargaining in good faith and “are making every effort to return students to classrooms.”

The strike is the district’s first since 2015.

