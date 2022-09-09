Seattle announces 3 finalists for police chief

SEATTLE (AP) — The three finalists to be Seattle’s next police chief include the current acting chief, another internal candidate and a longtime police official from Tucson, Arizona.

The former fulltime chief, Carmen Best, retired in 2020. Interim Chief Adrian Diaz succeeded Best and is one of the candidates to be a permanent replacement. The Seattle Times reports the others being considered are Seattle Assistant Chief of Police Eric Greening and Tucson Assistant Chief of Police Kevin Hall.

Mayor Bruce Harrell’s office said the three finalists have been vetted and unanimously selected by four public safety assessors. Harrell’s ultimate pick will have to be confirmed by the City Council. The process is expected to be completed by the fall.