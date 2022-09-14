Woman, man, found dead in burning house after distress call

SEATTLE (AP) — Two people were found dead Wednesday in a burning Seattle home from which a 911 disturbance call had been made, according to Seattle police.

Around 8:30 a.m., operators taking a 911 call from a home in the Montlake neighborhood heard a man yelling and a woman apparently in distress, The Seattle Times reported.

When officers arrived and tried to contact the man, he told them he was armed and refused to exit the residence, police said. The man said a woman inside was injured, and when police entered, the man barricaded himself inside a room and showed police a knife, according to police.

Inside, police said officers noticed a fire was spreading throughout the home.

The Seattle Police Department’s SWAT team entered later wearing oxygen masks because of the fire and found the man dead, police said. Firefighters later located a woman dead inside the home.

Four officers were taken to Harborview Medical Center to be treated for smoke exposure.

Police have not said how the two people found inside the house died, and their identities have not been released.

An investigation is ongoing.