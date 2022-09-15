Highway 2 over Stevens Pass to remain closed into Monday

INDEX, Wash. (AP) — U.S. Highway 2 northeast of Seattle will stay shut between Index and Skykomish through at least Monday as crews working on the Bolt Creek fire clear debris and secure trees and boulders that could crash onto the roadway.

The closure could last longer, The Seattle Times reported. On Wednesday night, officials said a large fire-weakened Douglas fir tree fell and slid downhill across the highway and through the guardrail.

The Washington State Department of Transportation has been clearing the road and restoring access for firefighters. Emergency response personnel on Monday will evaluate whether the road can be opened.

Rachel Lipsky, a spokesperson for Northwest Incident Management Team 8, said officials are announcing highway closure heading toward Stevens Pass so people can plan accordingly.

Recent weather has been favorable to crews on the blaze, which remained at an estimated 14.75 square miles (38 square kilometers) burned as of Thursday, in part because mapping flights haven’t been done for the past two nights.

The fire started Saturday during hot, dry and windy conditions, causing hikers and residents to quickly flee.

Evacuation levels were eased Thursday to the lowest level for people in the town of Index while people living in the Baring and Grotto areas were still under mandatory evacuation notices.

“We want to give folks a little bit of lead time on planning, especially for those who have left the area and want to come back for whatever reason,” Lipsky said.

Recent weather patterns have worked in crews’ favor as they try to control the fire, which has burned nearly 9,440 acres as of Thursday. Small amounts of rain fell in the last day. More importantly, temperatures have dropped and humidity levels have increased, meaning large trees and other fuels are less likely to ignite.