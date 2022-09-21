Skip to Content
AP - Oregon-Northwest
By
Published 8:45 AM

Affordable housing plan to go before Seattle voters

KTVZ

SEATTLE (AP) — Next year people in Seattle will decide whether the city should set up a public developer to create affordable housing.

The Seattle Times reports the Seattle City Council unanimously passed a resolution Tuesday to allow King County Elections to put the proposed Initiative 135 on the ballot of a special election on Feb. 14, 2023.

If I-135 passes it would create a public development authority, called the Seattle Social Housing Developer, to construct homes and take over existing properties using government and philanthropic funding to create renter-governed housing.

Those who favor the initiative say housing would be protected from rental market forces in one of the nation’s most expensive cities.

Article Topic Follows: AP - Oregon-Northwest

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content