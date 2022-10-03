Investigation of NWSL finds systemic emotional abuse and sexual misconduct, impacting multiple teams
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Investigation of NWSL finds systemic emotional abuse and sexual misconduct, impacting multiple teams.
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Investigation of NWSL finds systemic emotional abuse and sexual misconduct, impacting multiple teams.
KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.