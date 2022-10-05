Settlement reached in fatal police shooting lawsuit

VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — The Vancouver City Council has approved a $725,000 settlement in the police shooting of a man who was experiencing a mental health crisis in April 2020.

Three Vancouver police officers fatally shot William Abbe, 50. The Thurston County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office deemed it was lawful and justified, the Columbian reported.

Kara Brandon, Abbe’s daughter, filed a federal lawsuit in 2021 against the city of Vancouver and the involved officers. It alleged wrongful death, negligence, assault and battery, and excessive force.

According to the lawsuit, Abbe had an altercation with another man in the street and police were called. The officers were talking with Abbe when he started walking toward a sergeant, who responded by leveling his handgun toward Abbe’s chest. Abbe stopped and was standing still when the sergeant fired a shot to his chest, the lawsuit said.

Abbe turned and fell to the ground, the sergeant shot him in the back, the lawsuit said. As he was on the ground, another officer fired two shots, the lawsuit said. The officers fired five rounds.

Lawyers for the officers said a witness said Abbe continued to yell at the officers, threw rocks at them and held two metal pipes when the shooting occurred.

The federal judge ordered the case dismissed on Tuesday after the two sides agreed to settle.