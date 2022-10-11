Ex-Oregon mayor pleads guilty to possessing child porn

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The former mayor of Beaverton, Oregon, has pleaded guilty to a federal charge of possessing child pornography.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Oregon said Dennis “Denny” Doyle, 74, entered the plea Tuesday as part of a plea agreement in which a sentence of one year and one day will be recommended.

Between November 2014 and December 2015, Doyle possessed digital media containing child pornography, according to court documents. Several of the images were of children under the age of 12 who had been identified as sexually exploited minors by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Doyle appeared with Assistant Federal Public Defender Elizabeth Daily before U.S. District Judge Michael W. Mosman in federal court in Portland, The Oregonian/OregonLive reported. He’ll be sentenced Jan. 24 and remains out of custody.

Doyle told the judge he’s in counseling.

On his way out of the courtroom, Doyle said, “You know, we make mistakes.”

Doyle served as a Beaverton City Council for more than a decade before he was elected mayor in 2008. He lost re-election in 2020 against current Mayor Lacey Beaty.

By pleading guilty to the felony charge, Doyle won’t be allowed to have a firearm, vote or hold future public office, the judge told him.