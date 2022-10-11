Seattle to end COVID-19 emergency proclamation

SEATTLE (AP) — The City of Seattle will end its COVID-19 emergency proclamation at the end of October.

Mayor Bruce Harrell said in a statement Tuesday that Seattle will lift its remaining COVID emergency order to align with Gov. Jay Inslee’s decision to end the statewide state of emergency on Oct. 31.

Inslee issued the state of emergency Feb. 29, 2020, after cases started increasing and a death in the state was the first reported COVID-10 death in the U.S.

“While the impacts of the pandemic continue to be felt by our neighbors and communities, it is thanks to our city’s strong response — including our high vaccination rate and strong health care system — that we can continue moving toward recovery and revitalization,” Harrell said in the statement. “We will continue to follow the recommendations of public health experts and science leaders to support the safety and well-being of our communities.”

Policies linked to the emergency order including premium pay for food delivery and network gig workers will end Nov. 1. Harrel lifted mask and other COVID-19 precautions in city buildings earlier this year. The City’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate for employees and others will remain in effect.