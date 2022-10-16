2 children killed in central Oregon home fire; cause unknown

PRINEVILLE, Ore. (AP) — Authorities are investigating the cause of a house fire in central Oregon city that killed two children.

KTVZ-TV reports that members of the children’s family escaped the home in the blaze, which was reported before 6 a.m. on Saturday in Prineville, about 112 miles (179 kilometers) east of Eugene.

Crook County sheriff’s deputies and firefighters arrived to find the home fully engulfed by flames, sheriff’s Sgt. Javier Sanchez said in a statement.

“Most family members safely made it out of the house,” Sanchez said, adding that “even with the quick response from law enforcement, Fire and Rescue and residents on scene, two children were not able to get out and are deceased due to the fire.”

The children’s ages weren’t immediately released. A telephone message to the sheriff’s office seeking additional information Sunday wasn’t immediately returned.

Sanchez asked anyone with information about the fire to contact the sheriff’s office.