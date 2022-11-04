WSU cop accused of sexual misconduct on duty resigns

PULLMAN, Wash. (AP) — A Washington State University police sergeant accused of sexual misconduct while on duty in Pullman has resigned.

Police Sgt. Matt Kuhrt submitted his resignation effective this week, KXLY-TV reported.

A university investigation found Kuhrt engaged in predatory grooming behavior, made sexually explicit comments and nonconsensual physical contact with coworkers, and engaged in sexual activities while on duty, university officials said.

In August, three members of the university’s Police’s command staff retired before they were to be disciplined for mishandling the sergeant’s sexual misconduct allegations.

The police command staff did not properly report the allegations to the university, officials said.

Retired Pullman Police Chief Gary Jenkins has been appointed as interim chief, and Dawn Daniels as assistant chief.

“Under Jenkins’s and Daniel’s leadership, we’re seeing a renewed commitment throughout the department to professionalism and strong efforts to improve and rebuild community trust,” University President Kirk Schulz said in a statement.

Investigations began in March 2022 when a concerned member of the campus police force contacted university leaders.