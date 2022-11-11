Sac St. hits 10 wins in 45-17 thrashing of Portland St.

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Pierre Williams caught seven passes for 136 yards and two touchdowns and Sacramento State beat Portland State 45-17 on Friday night.

Asher O’Hara threw a 5-yard scoring pass to Williams to start the scoring, and later, in the second quarter, Jake Dunniway threw a 4-yard score to Williams for a 17-0 advantage. O’Hara’s 39-yard touchdown run with 3:52 left before intermission made it 24-0.

The Vikings (4-6, 3-4) didn’t reach the end zone until the fourth quarter when Quincy Craig scored on a 36-yard scoring run with 7:36 remaining. Jobi Malary later ran it in from 54 yards out.

The win gave Sacramento State (10-0, 7-0 Big Sky) 10 victories for just the second time in school history. The only Hornet team to win double-digit games came in 1988. That season, the team was 8-2 in the regular season but went on to advance to the NCAA Div. II semifinals after playoff victories over UC Davis and North Carolina Central.

In rushing for 237 yards, the Hornets also set a school record for most yards rushing as a team in a single season.

