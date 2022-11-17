No. 10 Utah travel to No. 12 Oregon in Pac-12 showdown

No. 10 Utah travel to No. 12 Oregon for what is essentially a semifinal matchup in the race for a spot in the Pac-12 championship game. The winner will have a clear path toward Las Vegas and need just a win in their regular season finale to earn a spot in the title game. The Ducks are looking to rebound after their loss to Washington last weekend that ended their College Football Playoff hopes and snapped a 23-game home win streak. Utah has won four straight following its lone conference loss of the season and thumped the Ducks twice last season, including the conference championship game.

By The Associated Press

