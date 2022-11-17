No. 10 Utah travel to No. 12 Oregon in Pac-12 showdown
By The Associated Press
No. 10 Utah travel to No. 12 Oregon for what is essentially a semifinal matchup in the race for a spot in the Pac-12 championship game. The winner will have a clear path toward Las Vegas and need just a win in their regular season finale to earn a spot in the title game. The Ducks are looking to rebound after their loss to Washington last weekend that ended their College Football Playoff hopes and snapped a 23-game home win streak. Utah has won four straight following its lone conference loss of the season and thumped the Ducks twice last season, including the conference championship game.