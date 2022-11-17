Oregon State volleyball coach retiring after troubled tenure

Oregon State volleyball coach Mark Barnard will retire at the end of the season. It ends a tenure marked by frequent roster turnover and player allegations of emotional abuse. There is also a long-running Oregon State lawsuit against The Associated Press to withhold records about the athletic department’s response to complaints about Barnard. Barnard is 70-131 over nearly seven years as head coach. He took the Beavers to the NCAA Tournament in 2017. Starting in July 2020, the AP ran stories documenting more than a dozen players who had either quit or transferred from Barnard’s program since he took over in 2016. Oregon State has disputed the AP reporting.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.