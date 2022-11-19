Jazz beat Blazers 118-113 to take Western Conference lead

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Jordan Clarkson scored 28 points, including eight straight in the final 1:48, in the Utah Jazz’s 118-113 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers on Saturday night. Malik Beasley had 29 points off the bench to help Utah take the Western Conference lead at 12-6. Anfernee Simons led Portland with 23 points. Both teams lost their starting point guards in the second half. After colliding into a screen, Utah’s Mike Conley left with a left knee injury with 10:22 left in the third quarter. Not long after Conley exited, Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard went to the locker room and did not return because of tightness in his right calf.

