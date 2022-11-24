Renton man gets 10 years in prison in drug trafficking case

SEATTLE (AP) — A federal judge has sentenced a Renton, Washington man to 10 years in prison for his role in a violent drug distribution ring, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Seattle.

Benjamin Fuentes was indicted in July 2020 with a dozen co-conspirators after an extensive wire-tap investigation into drug trafficking and firearms sales in the region, U.S. Attorney Nick Brown said Wednesday in a press release.

“He and his coconspirators distributed massive amounts of methamphetamine, heroin, cocaine, and potentially deadly fentanyl pills in King, Pierce, Lewis, and Snohomish Counties,” Brown said. “This sentence removes him from the community he damaged with his violent drug trade.”

When agents moved in for the arrests, they found drugs, four firearms, ballistic vests and $28,000 in cash in the home Fuentes shared with a drug trafficking leader, Brown said.

“This organization is one of the most violent our district has prosecuted,” Assistant U.S. Attorney Amy Jaquette told the judge before sentencing. “Given the extent of Fuentes’ involvement in drug distribution and his repeated role in violent debt collection for the conspiracy, a lengthy sentence is needed.”

In addition to the 10-year prison term, U.S. District Judge John Coughenour also ordered four years of supervised release to follow incarceration.