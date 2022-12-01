Police: Washington officer shot, wounded while making arrest

PASCO, Wash. (AP) — Pasco Police in southeast Washington state said one of their officers was shot and wounded Thursday afternoon while making an arrest.

The officer, whose name hasn’t been released, was in stable condition at a local hospital, the agency said on Facebook.

A person was taken into custody after officers surrounded a house in Pasco, the Tri-City Herald reported.

Police have not released any information about the circumstances of the shooting including whether the officer fired a weapon or if the person in custody also was shot.

Both Pasco and Kennewick officers were at the scene Thursday.

A regional special investigations unit is helping with the investigation.