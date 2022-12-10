Wood scores 21 in Portland’s 100-61 victory over New Orleans

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Moses Wood’s 21 points helped Portland defeat New Orleans 100-61 on Saturday night.

Wood added six rebounds for the Pilots (8-5). Kristian Sjolund scored 18 points, shooting 6 for 8 (4 for 6 from 3-point range) and 2 of 5 from the free throw line. Tyler Robertson was 5-of-9 shooting, including 1 for 3 from distance, and went 4 for 5 from the line to finish with 15 points, while adding 15 assists.

The Privateers (2-6) were led in scoring by Tyson Jackson, who finished with 10 points and seven rebounds. Marquez Cooper added 10 points for New Orleans. Jordan Johnson also had seven points.

Portland outscored New Orleans in the second half by 16 points, with Sjolund scoring a team-high nine points in the final half.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.