Carlson, Anthony lead Utah to 79-60 win over Oregon State

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Branden Carlson finished with 27 points and 11 rebounds, Marco Anthony added a double-double and Utah never trailed in a 79-60 victory over Oregon State on Thursday night.

Carlson made 10 of 19 shots with two 3-pointers for the Utes (12-4, 5-0 Pac-12 Conference). Anthony finished with 14 points and 12 boards. Gabe Madsen and reserve Lazar Stefanovic scored 13 apiece.

Tyler Bilodeau paced the Beavers (7-8, 1-3) with 11 points off the bench. Reserve Rodrigue Andela scored 10.

Carlson sandwiched two layups around two free throws by Madsen and the Utes jumped out to a 6-0 lead. Utah upped its advantage only two points from there and led 42-34 at halftime.

Bilodeau buried a 3-pointer 91 seconds into the second half to get Oregon State within 44-43. Carlson answered with a three-point play to ignite a 13-4 run and Utah led 57-47 with 13:21 left to play.

Glenn Taylor Jr. made two free throws to get the Beavers within 61-53 with 10 minutes left, but Carlson nailed a 3-pointer to kick off an 11-2 spurt and the Utes cruised to the win.

Utah shot 47% from the floor (27 of 57) and 32% from beyond the arc (7 of 22) but sank 18 of 20 free throws. Oregon State shot 40% overall (24 of 60) and from distance (8 of 20). The Beavers made 4 of 5 foul shots.

