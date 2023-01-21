Parker, Johnson lift Portland State over Idaho State 72-65

POCATELLO, Idaho (AP) — Cameron Parker had 17 points, Isaiah Johnson scored 16 and Portland State beat Idaho State 72-65 on Saturday night.

Parker added six assists for the Vikings (9-11, 3-4 Big Sky Conference). Johnson shot 7 of 10 from the field. Hunter Woods hit three 3-pointers and scored 13.

Brayden Parker and MIguel Tomley scored 17 points apiece for the Bengals (7-13, 4-3).

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Thursday. Portland State hosts Montana State while Idaho State visits Eastern Washington.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.