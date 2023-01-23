Show dogs reunited with owners after van stolen in Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Four show dogs that were missing after their owners’ van was stolen Saturday in Portland, Oregon, have been reunited with their Washington owners, police said.

Three Scottish terriers and one cairn terrier — Archie McPhee, Mustang Sally, Boo and Mason — were found after someone stole the van that was about to transport them to the Rose City Classic Winter Dog Show, The Oregonian/OregonLive reported.

A man at a mobile home park in Vancouver, Washington, found the stolen Mercedes-Benz Metris cargo van abandoned with the dogs inside, the Portland Police Bureau said. Police did not say where exactly or when.

On Saturday, the owner of two of the dogs, Ed Cook, left the van running in front of the Oxford Suites hotel while he stepped inside to tell Vandra Huber, who owns the cargo van and the other two dogs, and her co-breeder, Cheryl James, that it was time to leave for the dog show.

Someone took the van in that short time span, police said.

Two of the dogs, Archie McPhee and Mustang Sally, were 6-month-old puppies. The person who found the dogs declined a $10,000 reward, Huber said on Sunday.