Skip to Content
AP - Oregon-Northwest
By
Published 8:15 PM

Police shoot, kill man in crisis who pointed gun at them

KTVZ

ALBANY, Ore. (AP) — Two police officers shot and killed a man who was in crisis Tuesday morning after the man pointed a gun at them in Albany, Oregon, police said.

The Albany Police Department said in a news release that officers responding to a welfare check at 9:38 a.m. found a man with a gun in his vehicle and with Linn County sheriff’s deputies, the officers tried to make contact.

Family members were already there trying to talk to the man, police said. A crisis negotiator was on the way when police say officers and deputies tried to diffuse the situation and told the man to drop his weapon.

Officers and family members saw the man lift the gun and then move it back down by his side before he pointed at officers who shot him, police said. He died at the scene.

Police in Corvallis are leading an investigation and the officers who fired their guns are on standard leave, police said.

“Our deepest condolences go out to all of the families involved and the family members that had to bear witness to this tragic event,” Albany police said in the news release.

People considering suicide or experiencing a mental health emergency can call the national 988 helpline.

Article Topic Follows: AP - Oregon-Northwest

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content