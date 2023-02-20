Skip to Content
AP - Oregon-Northwest
By
Published 3:51 PM

1 person dead following fiery drag racing accident in Oregon

KTVZ

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The drivers of two vehicles drag racing in Portland over the weekend lost control and crashed, killing one of the drivers, authorities said Monday.

Portland police responded late Saturday to the two-vehicle crash, involving one vehicle that caught fire. Investigators determined the drivers were drag racing, police said.

“Both vehicles were traveling at a very high rate of speed when they lost control and crashed, injuring the two drivers and one passenger,” police said. All three people were taken to local hospitals with life-threatening injuries. One of the drivers died of their injuries, police said.

Article Topic Follows: AP - Oregon-Northwest

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content