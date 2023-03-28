Skip to Content
2 high school students killed in Portland triple homicide

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Two of the three victims in a fatal shooting Saturday in Portland, Oregon, were high school students, school officials said Tuesday.

The victims were identified as Franklin High School junior Eskender Tamra, and Roosevelt High School senior Isaac Daudi. The third person killed was 20-year-old Patrick Johnson of Portland, according to the Portland Police Bureau.

In emails to families of those schools, officials described both students as “quiet, reserved, and respectful,” The Oregonian/OregonLive reported.

Police responding to reports of gunfire at 12:23 p.m. Saturday said they found three people shot inside a car on Portland’s north side. They all died at the scene, police said.

Police as of Tuesday hadn’t announced any arrests or suspect information. Detectives continue to ask that anyone with information contact them, police said.

The killings were the 15th, 16th and 17th suspected homicides in Portland in 2023. At this time last year, Portland had recorded 24 homicides.

