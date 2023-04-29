Skip to Content
Magnitude 6.2 earthquake shakes southern Alaska

CHIGNIK, Alaska (AP) — A magnitude 6.2 earthquake shook off the coast of southern Alaska on Saturday and was felt in a community northwest of Anchorage, the Alaska Earthquake Center said.

The earthquake occurred at 8:32 a.m. The epicenter was located in the Gulf of Alaska, 66 miles (106 kilometers) south of Chignik, a community of 87 people on the Alaska Peninsula, the center said.

Two people from Wasilla, Alaska — 444 miles (715 kilometers) — away reported feeling the quake. There were no immediate reports of injuries or damage.

