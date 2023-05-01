Clatsop County transit district stops service over finances

ASTORIA, Ore. (AP) — A transit district that runs bus routes and paratransit services for Clatsop County riders and provides a bus service between Astoria and Portland has suspended its operations due to financial problems.

The Sunset Empire Transportation District’s board voted unanimously on April 27 to discontinue operations indefinitely and furlough employees. The agency has an annual budget of $6.6 million and 46 employees.

Jeff Hazan, the transit district’s executive director, stunned those in attendance at an earlier special board meeting April 18 when he said the district was out of money and recommended suspending operations, The Astorian reported.

“The message is we will not be offering any public transportation services … due to the financial situation that we’re in. We will get it restarted as soon as we have a financial package in place,” he told the newspaper.

It remains unclear how or why the transit district ran out of money so abruptly. The state is working to complete a financial audit on the transit district as soon as possible.

Debbie Boothe-Schmidt, the board chairwoman, said she did not learn of the financial issues until two weeks ago.

Karyn Criswell, a state Department of Transportation public transportation district administrator, said the transit district gave the state no indication of the financial crisis until last week.

Paratransit supervisor Nicholle Searle said 60 riders who rely on the district’s service will not have transportation.

“I have riders who are going through dialysis, lifesaving treatments that they need to prepare, ask family, ask neighbors and being — excuse me, but — willy-nilly about … a decision — these people don’t have that kind of time to sit and wait,” she said.