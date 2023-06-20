Idaho man charged with four counts of murder in the shooting deaths of his neighbors, including one minor.
KELLOGG, Idaho (AP) — Idaho man charged with four counts of murder in the shooting deaths of his neighbors, including one minor.
KELLOGG, Idaho (AP) — Idaho man charged with four counts of murder in the shooting deaths of his neighbors, including one minor.
KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.