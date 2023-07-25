Flooding closes part of Seattle-Tacoma International Airport concourse

SEATAC, Wash. (AP) — Flooding has closed part of a concourse at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport.

The south portion of the A Concourse had water running over the floor Tuesday morning, The Seattle Times reported. The flooding started just before 7 a.m. and closed all A gates south of gate A10 until further notice, according to airport spokesperson Chris Guizlo.

He said the gates are used by a number of airlines, including United, Delta and some international carriers. Airport personnel were cleaning up the water and working with airlines to move flights to alternate gates, Guizlo said.

The flooding has not affected operations outside the flooded area. The cause of the flood is not yet clear, Guizlo said.

The National Weather Service said Tuesday that the .09 inch of rain recorded at the airport on Monday ended a 33-day dry streak in Seattle, but it wasn’t known if the rainfall was connected to the flooding.