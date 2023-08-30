Moreno sparks Timbers to 2-1 victory over Real Salt Lake

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Santiago Moreno had a goal and an assist to propel the Portland Timbers to a 2-1 victory over Real Salt Lake on Wednesday night.

Moreno took a pass from defender Juan Mosquera in the 13th minute and scored his first goal of the season to give Portland (7-11-8) an early lead. David Bingham saved the only shot he faced to preserve the lead at halftime.

Felipe Mora gave the Timbers a two-goal lead when he used an assist from Moreno in the 64th minute to score for a second time this season.

Cristian Arango took a pass from defender Brayan Vera and scored in the 83rd minute to pull Real Salt Lake (10-9-7) within a goal. It was Arango’s second goal in his fourth start and fifth appearance since coming over from Los Angeles FC.

Bingham finished with four saves for Portland. Zac MacMatch did not save a shot for Real Salt Lake.

Portland’s victory ends a four-match losing streak in all competitons. Real Salt Lake has lost five in a row in all competititons.

Real Salt Lake returns home to host the Colorado Rapids on Saturday. Portland travels to play the Seattle Sounders on Saturday.

____

apnews.com/hub/soccer