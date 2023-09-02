Megan Khang takes Portland Classic lead in bid to win for second straight week

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Megan Khang closed with an 18-foot birdie putt for her third straight 6-under 66 and a one-stroke lead Saturday in the Portland Classic in a bid to win for the second straight week.

The 25-year-old American was on top at Columbia Edgewater six days after winning the CPKC Women’s Open at Shaughnessy in Vancouver, British Columbia, for her first LPGA Tour victory. Columbia Edgewater and Shaughnessy were both designed by A.V. Macan and feature towering trees.

“Game feels pretty solid,” Khang said. “I think last week definitely helped build some confidence, knowing I can win out here. It’s not just if it was going to happen or when, but like it has happened, so it’s definitely a great feeling to have under the belt.”

Hyo Joon Jang of South Korea and Monday qualifier Chanettee Wannasaen of Thailand were tied for second.

The 20-year-old Jang, ranked 488th in the world, shot a 62. She had 11 birdies and one bogey.

“I wasn’t really counting birdies,” Jang said. “I was more focusing on the present.”

The 19-year-old Wannasaen, ranked 367th, had a 65.

Wannasaen has missed nine straight cuts in LPGA Tour play. She lost a playoff to Yue Ren last week in Idaho in the Epson Tour’s Circling Raven Championship.

“The Monday qualify is really means a lot to me because like I got more confident before I play in tournament,” Wannasaen said. “Because the Monday qualify, I play really well.”

Khang played the back nine in 5-under 31 to get to 18 under.

“Just going to try it take what I learned last week into this week, going with I think a one-shot lead,” Khang said. “So it’s definitely a lot closer and there is a ton of people. I know for a fact you can shoot low, and so it’s going to be anyone’s game out there I feel like.”

Carlota Ciganda of Spain was fourth at 15 under after a 66. Xiyu Lin (66) was at 14 under with Atthaya Thitikul (67), Ruoning Yin (68) and Gina Kim (68).

Perrine Delacour, the leader after each of the first two rounds, had a 75 to drop into a tie for 16th at 11 under. After opening with bogey-free rounds of 63 and 67, she opened and closed with double bogeys Saturday. She also had three bogeys and just two birdies.

Columbia Edgewater member Caroline Inglis was tied for 58th at 5 under after a 75. The former University of Oregon player lives across the Columbia River in Vancouver, Washington.

