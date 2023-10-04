Picketing begins at Kaiser hospitals as 75,000 workers go on strike in Virginia, California and 3 other states
SPRINGFIELD, Va. (AP) — Picketing begins at Kaiser hospitals as 75,000 workers go on strike in Virginia, California and 3 other states.
SPRINGFIELD, Va. (AP) — Picketing begins at Kaiser hospitals as 75,000 workers go on strike in Virginia, California and 3 other states.
KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.