Jobi Malary has 6 TDs, 241 yards to spark Portland State to 47-35 win over Eastern Washington

HILLSBORO, Ore. (AP) — Jobi Malary ran for 248 yards and tied a school record with six touchdowns on the ground as Portland State raced by Eastern Washington 47-35 on Saturday.

The Vikings (4-4, 3-2 Big Sky Conference) piled up 544 yards, 403 on the ground — a year after running for 427 yards in a 38-35 victory at EWU.

Malary scored on runs of 8, 1 and 5 yards as Portland State took a 20-13 lead in the first half. He covered a lot more ground in the second half, going 39, 75 and 44 yards for touchdowns, the last one icing the game with 4:39 to play. Malary tied the school record as the first player to run for six TDs since 1976.

Dante Chachere was 10-of-13 passing for 141 yards and a touchdown and had 88 yards on the ground for the Vikings.

Kekoa Visperas was 26 of 41 for 285 yards and two touchdowns but also threw two interceptions for the Eagles (3-5, 2-3). Efton Chism III caught nine balls for 130 yards and a score. Justice Jackson had a TD and a career-high 126 yards rushing as Eastern Washington had 513 yards of offense.

EWU never punted but had three turnovers, missed a field goal and gave up the ball on downs. PSU had one turnover, gave up the ball on downs and punted once.

