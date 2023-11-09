Skip to Content
Saterfield’s 14 lead Portland State past UCSB 82-76

By The Associated Press

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (AP) — Jorell Saterfield scored 14 points as Portland State beat UCSB 82-76 on Thursday.

Saterfield also had three steals for the Vikings. Isaiah Johnson scored 12 points while shooting 5 of 8 from the field, and added eight rebounds.

The Gauchos were led by Cole Anderson, who recorded 21 points. Josh Pierre-Louis added 16 points, five assists and two steals for UCSB. In addition, Yohan Traore finished with 11 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

