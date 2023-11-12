Skip to Content
Portland State knocks off Linfield 70-53

Published 5:13 PM

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Kaelen Allen’s 18 points helped Portland State defeat Linfield 70-53 on Sunday night.

Allen had seven rebounds and five steals for the Vikings (3-0). Kendall Munson scored 10 points and added six rebounds and three steals. Hunter Woods had nine points and shot 3 for 7, including 3 for 6 from beyond the arc.

Cade Collins led the way for the Wildcats (0-2) with 16 points. Linfield also got 11 points from Joshua Ryan. Chase Bennett also had six points.

NEXT UP

Portland State visits Cal Baptist in its next matchup on Friday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Associated Press

