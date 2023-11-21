Oregon judge rules that voter-approved gun control law violates the state constitution
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Oregon judge rules that voter-approved gun control law violates the state constitution.
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Oregon judge rules that voter-approved gun control law violates the state constitution.
KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.