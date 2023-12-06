Skip to Content
AP - Oregon-Northwest

Curtiss scores 19 as Portland State defeats D-III Lewis & Clark 104-60

By
Published 9:53 PM

By The Associated Press

Hayden Curtiss’ 19 points helped Portland State defeat Division-III Lewis & Clark 104-60 on Wednesday.

Curtiss added seven rebounds and five blocks for the Vikings (7-2). Keshaun Saunders scored 15 points while going 6 of 10 (2 for 3 from 3-point range), and added three steals. Bobby Harvey shot 5 for 9, including 3 for 7 from beyond the arc to finish with 13 points.

The Pioneers were led in scoring by Nate Berg, who finished with 16 points. Lewis & Clark also got eight points from Sidney Jones. In addition, Sam Henderson had seven points and seven rebounds.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Article Topic Follows: AP - Oregon-Northwest

Jump to comments ↓

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content