Morgan scores 16 in North Dakota State’s 78-67 win over Portland

Published 7:57 PM

By The Associated Press

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — Andrew Morgan scored 16 points and grabbed six rebounds and North Dakota State beat Portland 78-67 on Thursday night.

Jacari White shot 5 for 7, including 2 for 4 from beyond the arc to add 12 points and Tajavis Miller was 3 of 6 shooting (3 for 5 from 3-point range) to finish with 11 points for the Bison (6-4).

Tyler Robertson led the Pilots (5-5) in scoring, finishing with 15 points. Alimamy Koroma added 13 points for Portland. Vasilije Vucinic also put up 10 points.

Up next for North Dakota State is a Sunday matchup with Oak Hills Christian at home.

Portland visits North Dakota on Saturday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

