Coward scores 25 and grabs 10 rebounds as Eastern Washington takes down Portland Bible 103-34

Published 8:57 PM

By The Associated Press

CHENEY, Wash. (AP) — Cedric Coward’s 25 points and 10 rebounds helped Eastern Washington defeat Portland Bible 103-34 on Wednesday night.

Coward added three steals for the Eagles (3-6). Dane Erikstrup added 17 points, 11 rebounds and five blocks. Ethan Price had 14 points and went 6 of 10 from the field. The Eagles shot 61% (42 of 69) from the field.

Rashad Hickson led the Wildcats in scoring, finishing with nine points. Trevor Vermillion added eight points and seven rebounds for Portland Bible.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

