McKinney has 21 as San Diego takes down Portland State 69-65

By The Associated Press

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Wayne McKinney III scored 21 points as San Diego beat Portland State 69-65 on Friday night.

McKinney also contributed six rebounds and five assists for the Toreros (8-4). Kevin Patton Jr. added 14 points while shooting 5 of 7 from the field and 2 for 3 from the line, and he also had five rebounds. Deuce Turner had 13 points and was 4 of 15 shooting, including 3 for 7 from 3-point range, and went 2 for 3 from the line.

Isaiah Johnson led the way for the Vikings (8-3) with 16 points, six rebounds and two steals. Bobby Harvey added 15 points and six rebounds for Portland State. In addition, Ismail Habib finished with 13 points and four assists.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.