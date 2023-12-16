McGlothan scores 26, Grand Canyon takes down Portland 91-63 at Jerry Colangelo Classic

By The Associated Press

PHOENIX (AP) — Gabe McGlothan had 26 points in Grand Canyon’s 91-63 win over Portland on Saturday night at the Jerry Colangelo Classic.

McGlothan added 11 rebounds for the Antelopes (9-1). Tyon Grant-Foster scored 20 points while shooting 8 for 15 (2 for 7 from 3-point range) and 2 of 5 from the free-throw line, and added five assists and three steals. Rayshon Harrison shot 4 for 8, including 2 for 5 from beyond the arc to finish with 11 points, while adding six rebounds and five assists. The Antelopes picked up their sixth straight victory.

The Pilots (6-6) were led in scoring by Tyler Robertson, who finished with 17 points. Tyler Harris added 13 points and nine rebounds for Portland. Vukasin Masic also had 12 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.