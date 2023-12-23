Skip to Content
Prosecutors in Idaho request summer trial dates for man accused of killing 4 university students

By
Published 1:49 PM

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Prosecutors are seeking a trial date next summer for the man accused of killing four University of Idaho students last year.

The Latah County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office has asked a judge to schedule a jury trial for the summer of 2024 with dates that avoid times when the Moscow High School and area universities are in session, the Idaho Statesman reported.

The high school “is directly adjacent to the courthouse premises and already the significantly increased amount of media and other vehicles related to this case has strained available parking as well as safety and convenience for pedestrians, including students,” the filing, signed by senior deputy prosecutor Ashley Jennings, states.

Bryan Kohberger is charged with four counts of murder in connection with the stabbing deaths of Ethan Chapin, Xana Kernodle, Madison Mogen and Kaylee Goncalves at a rental home near the university campus in Moscow, Idaho, last year. His defense attorneys had sought to throw out the indictment against Kohberger but a judge recently rejected their arguments.

Prosecutors also are asking a judge to schedule a hearing to schedule deadlines for filings to meet their proposed summer trial date start.

