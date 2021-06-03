Bend’s NE Emerson Avenue campsite first focus for new Bend homeless policy

Bend

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Bend City Council unanimously approved a new policy to manage and possibly remove campsites in city rights of way, as the first location to test the new process was identified along a northeast Bend street.

The first campsite being addressed is the site on Northeast Emerson Avenue at Second Street.

An impact analysis of the Emerson Avenue site, completed by police Captain Brian Kindel, noted a rise in police calls, nearly 40 tents and makeshift structures along the street and complaints from nearby businesses, such as a “significant collection of waste,” some thrown in bags onto a car lot.

The city says it will coordinate with several homeless service providers in Bend to assist with any possible changes to the sites.

Councilors added several directions to staff in their approval, including giving at least two weeks' notice -- not the initially proposed 72 hours -- before any campsite removal, to give service providers partnering on the issue more time to work with the residents and find them needed services (and somewhere to go).

Noah Chast will have more on the next steps from Deschutes County and the Family Kitchen on how this situation should be handled, tonight on NewsChannel 21 Fox @ 4.