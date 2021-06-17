C.O. lawyers overwhelmed with clients as state eviction moratorium nears an end

Bend

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Starting July 1 in Oregon, rent for the upcoming month will be due on time, with no exceptions, and both tenants and landlords are looking to lawyer up, or at least learn their rights in this very unusual situation.

Last week Gov. Kate Brown announced that a mortgage foreclosure moratorium was extended, but the eviction moratorium will come to an end June 30.

For the first time since the pandemic began, if a tenant's rent is not paid, landlords will be allowed to evict them.

With the ability to evict tenants after more than a year in the pandemic, lawyers in Central Oregon are overwhelmed with clients seeking legal counsel.

