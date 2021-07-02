Marine stops in Bend on bike trip across America to honor fallen friend

Bend

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Nick Novotny is biking across America to raise support and awareness for the Wounded Warrior project in honor of his friend Cpl. James Currie who passed away on May 3rd, 2020.

Novotny's journey started in Tillamook and will finish over 4,000 miles away, in Glenside, Pa., Currie's hometown.

He is stopping in Bend to take a rest day, as well as do a few small repairs for his bike.

Novotny hopes his cross-country journey will help expand the conversation about mental health, both in the military and for everyone.

He has more information about the ride on his website, through the Wounded Warrior Project

