C.O. solar car team set to compete in national competition

Bend

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- A group of Central Oregon high schoolers will be traveling to Dallas, Texas to compete in a national solar car competition.

12 students from Bend-La Pine, Trinity Lutheran, and Baker Charter high schools are working on a custom made, solar powered car.

The car is built completely from scratch, with donations and investments from the community. The car has been in development for almost four years, constantly changing and tweaking parts.

The competition is on Monday and will test the speed, durability and longevity of each teams car.

