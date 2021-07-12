Car windows smashed, purse, credit cards stolen at Lava Island Falls

Bend

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- A Bend couple says their car window was smashed and items were stolen while they were on a hike for several hours Friday from Lava Island Falls.

A purse carrying several credit cards and IDs, was taken from inside the vehicle, parked at the day use area.

The couple says their car, as well as the car parked behind them, had windows smashed and items missing.

Deschutes County sheriff's deputies said they received calls from bystanders and responded to the scene. Bend police officers are also investigating for fraud, since some of the stolen cards were used in Bend.

