Bend City Council set to take public comment on permanent fireworks ban

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- After banning the public use of fireworks this summer due to extreme drought conditions, the Bend City Council appears poised to make that ban permanent before the end of the month.

The council is set for the first reading of ordinance at its meeting on Wednesday night, which would ban both the use and retail sale of fireworks within city limits. The council is also seeking public comment on the ordinance

The new ordinance (PDF) would also amend city could for consistency and "eliminates an exception in the Municipal Code exempting legal fireworks from the code’s noise limits."

However it does also maintain an existing exemption for "certain public fireworks displays," which would mean the annual professional display at Pilot Butte would still be allowed.

