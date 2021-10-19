Waste hauled from Bend brewers, restaurants, portable toilets poses concern for city

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- On the consent agenda for Wednesday night's Bend City Council meeting is $211,000 item for an engineering analysis to help decide the future of excess wastewater (liquid waste) created by businesses in the city such as breweries and resteaurants.

The issue summary states that with the rapid growth of the city, application sites for millions of gallons of treated fat, oil and grease waste, high-strength brew waste, septic system and portable toilet wastes that are typically applied to agricultural land, are diminishing as the volume of waste is increasing.

The council is asked to approve an agreement with Leeway Engineering Solutions for a Hauled Waste Management Alternatives Analysis, to look for options to alleviate the problem.

Jack Hirsh is speaking with the city utility department and reaching out to local breweries and will have a full report coming up on NewsChannel 21 Fox @ 5.