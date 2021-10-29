Deschutes County plans to extend Hunnell Road; residents voice concerns about speed, safety

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Deschutes County is planning to repave, widen and extend Hunnell Road between Cooley Road and Tumalo Road on the north end of Bend.

County Director of Public Works Chris Doty says creating a more accessible road will help connect the area to Highway 97 and the Old Bend-Redmond Highway.

A group of residents along Hunnell Road, called the HUNS, say they are concerned the paving and extension will add more and faster traffic, possibly endangering the recreation that currently takes place.

The HUNS are supportive of the project in general and have open communication with the county, but say they would like assurance that speed-slowing features like medians, speed limit detectors, traffic islands and crosswalks are part of the plans.

One resident says the road typically sees around 100 cars a day. With the completed road, it will see a big increase, to roughly 2,500 cars a day.

The project is proposed to take place in late 2022.

Noah Chast will have more from Deschutes County and the HUNS tonight on NewsChannel 21 at 5:00 on NBC.